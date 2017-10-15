Christopher Oruchum leads Thika United onslaught in Kisumu

Thika United are just a place above the relegation zone and any slight slip up will see them drop to the danger zone

Thika United have named their squad to face Western Stima in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Dangerman, Christopher Oruchum has been handed another starting role in the tough outing in Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

Michael Mutinda, as well as Boniface Tsuma, also start as Thika tries to switch off Stima side that have a chance of dislodging them on 16th place with a simple win.

Both teams have 27 points though Tthe visitors sit above Western Stima on superior goal difference.

Starting XI: Allan Owiny, Zack Matasi, Suleiman Ngotho, Christopher Oruchum, Denis Lewa, Michael Mutinda, Boniface Tsuma, Shami Kibwana, Benso Iregi and Eugine Mukangula.