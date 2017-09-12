Chukwu explains reasons for Enugu Rangers overhaul

The Flying Antelopes’ general manager has given reasons for the major refit at the club

Enugu Rangers general manager, Christian Chukwu has stated that the need for the Flying Antelopes to chart a new course ahead of the new season enforced his decision to terminate the appointment of the team’s management staff, some players and the technical crew after a below par performance of the club in the league and the Federation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes were expected to make a meaningful impact in the league following their triumph last season but they put up a below par showing as they were eliminated in the early stages of the Caf Champions League before struggling to escape relegation from the Nigeria top flight.

“It is true that the management, players and the technical crew have been told to go," Chukwu told Goal.

"We are trying to make the team more vibrant ahead of next season. Rangers failed to meet up with the yearnings and expectations of the fans and the state government and we need a positive change that will ensure that they return to the team of old.

“We were expected to campaign for the league title again having won it last season but we were unable to near the expectations. Hence, the decision to make the adjustment that we have suggested to the government to ensure that we return with a bang next season.

“It is our desire to make our fans happy and to ensure that Rangers’ past glory is returned.”