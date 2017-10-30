Chung breezes past Zverev to set up Nadal showdown

The one match Rafael Nadal needs to win to claim the year-end number one will come against Chung Hyeon at the Paris Masters.

Chung Hyeon booked a meeting with world number one Rafael Nadal by comfortably beating Mischa Zverev in the first round of the Paris Masters.

The South Korean needed less than an hour to see off Zverev 6-0 6-2 and he will hope to deny Nadal the one win he needs to guarantee he finishes the year at the top of the rankings.

Richard Gasquet overcame fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 4-6 6-4 in a clash that delighted the home crowd. He will face ATP Finals hopeful Grigor Dimitrov next.

Julien Benneteau beat the promising Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4, while Nicolas Mahut battled from behind to edge Vasek Pospisil 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-4)

Robin Haase triumphed at this ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time since 2013 by defeating Steve Johnson 6-2 6-1 in just 51 minutes, with Alexander Zverev next up for the Dutchman.

Peter Gojowczyk entered the draw as a lucky loser but downed Ryan Harrison 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to set up a clash with fourth seed Dominic Thiem, while Jeremy Chardy and Filip Krajinovic earned passage to the second round.