Chuopo-Moting reveals why he joined Stoke City

The 28-year-old scored a brace on Saturday to announce his arrival in the English topflight and he has stated the reason behind his choice

Cameroon international, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has declared that he joined Stoke City because the club showed concrete interest in him.

The forward teamed up with Mark Hughes’ side in the summer and has already hit the ground running scoring twice to help the Potters pick a valuable point against Manchester United on Saturday.

And the former Schalke 04 talisman has revealed that the conversation he had with Leroy Sane, Loris Karius, Joel Matip and Sead Kolasinac also influenced his decision.

"It was a great atmosphere in the stadium," Choupo-Moting told Sky Sports.

"I'm just so pleased that my first goals came in front of a Stoke crowd."

“It had always been my ambition to play in the most-watched league in the world. It's every footballer's dream. I wanted a new adventure.

“I took my time deciding my move as I spoke with several Champions League and Europa League clubs but Stoke gave me the best feeling. I like the area and my family is happy."I spoke with [Leroy] Sane, [Loris] Karius, [Joel] Matip and [Sead] Kolasinac, they all told me coming to the Premier League would be a great challenge and experience for me. In fact, Leroy Sane came to watch me score the two goals against Manchester United."