Cipriani returns to England fold

Danny Cipriani has been handed the chance to resurrect his England career, while Brad Shields is one of seven new faces in a 34-man for the tour of South Africa.

Fly-half Cipriani made the last of his 14 international appearances in August 2015 and has been regularly overlooked for selection.

However, an outstanding domestic season in the Premiership with Wasps coupled with a disappointing Six Nations campaign – in which England finished fifth – has seen head coach Eddie Jones roll the dice.

Hurricanes captain Shields' inclusion comes after New Zealand Rugby granted the flanker a release from his contract to allow him to play the three-Test series in June.

Owen Farrell has been named captain in the absence of Dylan Hartley (concussion), while the likes of Danny Care, Dan Cole, James Haskell and Richard Wigglesworth will all be rested.

Ben Earl, Jonny Hill, Dan Robson, Ben Spencer, Cameron Redpath and Jack Willis join Shields as new faces in the squad, while powerhouse Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola returns to the fold having not featured since the 2017 Six Nations due to injuries.

"Our tour to South Africa will be the most exciting challenge for us as a group since 2016," said Jones.

"We have an opportunity to create some history next month and win the Test series, something no England side has done before.

"There are a number of players out injured or not selected so it provides a big opportunity for others.

"With three weeks to prepare for the first Test in Johannesburg I am expecting players to come into camp with the right mind-set and we will be looking for them to break the mould in terms of being more assertive and on the front foot in everything we do.

"We will need to be physically aggressive and tactically smart against the Springboks who we know will be combative and reinvigorated by their new coaching setup."

Forwards:

Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Chris Robshaw, Brad Shields, Sam Simmonds, Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Mark Wilson, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams

Backs:

Mike Brown, Elliot Daly, Nathan Earle, Jonny May, Denny Solomona, Danny Cipriani, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Alex Lozowski, Cameron Redpath, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Ben Te'o, Ben Youngs