Cirstea upsets Pliskova in Beijing, Kvitova ousts Wozniacki

Karolina Pliskova's hopes of making up ground on world number one Garbine Muguruza were dealt a blow by Sorana Cirstea.

Sorana Cirstea will face her doubles partner Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals of the China Open after claiming the scalp of fourth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The unseeded Cirstea mounted a stirring second-set fightback to defeat the former world number one 6-1 7-5 in Beijing on Thursday, her first win over a top-five opponent for over four years.

World number 44 Cirstea won 69 per cent of points on her first serve and broke three times in each set to seal an unexpected place in the last eight.

Pliskova had four set points in the second set, but Cirstea hung in there and won five games in a row to ensure she will find herself on the opposite side of the net to Ostapenko, who was leading 3-0 in the first set when Peng Shuai retired due to a knee injury.

Petra Kvitova claimed a third consecutive win over Caroline Wozniacki, seeing off the fifth seed 6-1 6-4, while Elina Svitolina dashed Elena Vesnina's hopes of reaching the WTA Finals by beating the Russian 6-2 7-5.

Caroline Garcia continued her outstanding form with a 6-2 6-1 success over Alize Cornet in an all-French affair to keep her hopes of qualifying for the season-ending tournament in Singapore alive and Barbora Strycova thrashed Daria Gavrilova 6-0 6-4.

SCORE NO CONCERN TO DIALLED-IN CIRSTEA

Cirstea was on the brink of losing the second set when a resurgent Pliskova led 40-0 at 5-2 on serve, but the Romanian said she was not aware of how close she was to being pegged back until after the match.

"My coach told me that I was down 5-2, 40-0 in the second set, and I didn't even realize it," the 27-year-old said. "I was just playing point by point, I was trying not to focus on the score. I was just trying to play the right ball at the right time.