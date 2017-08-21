City to pay tribute to victims of Manchester and Catalonia attacks

In their first game at the Etihad Stadium this season, Manchester City will pay tribute to victims of the Manchester and Catalonia attacks.

Manchester City will pay tribute to the victims of terror attacks in both Manchester and Catalonia with a commemorative shirt in their home season opener against Everton on Monday.

The club are playing their first home fixture since 22 people were killed in a terror attack at the Manchester Arena in May, while a further 15 people died in incidents in and around Barcelona last week.

In memory of the victims, City will wear Manchester's iconic worker bee on their shirts, with Catalonia's red and yellow colours incorporated.

Pep Guardiola's side will also wear black armbands for the Premier League clash against Ronald Koeman's Everton.

City have been involved in fundraising efforts since the Manchester attack and that will continue against the Toffees, with matchworn shirts donated for an auction in support of funds in both countries.

First responders from May's incident at an Ariana Grande concert will also be welcomed to the match.