City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe

When Maurizio Sarri suggested before Tuesday's Champions League Group F encounter that facing Manchester City filled him with more dread than the prospect of playing Real Madrid, there was a suspicion the famously chain-smoking Napoli coach was blowing a fair bit of the stuff.

After 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders 2-0 up and running riot, it felt like a succinct prophecy a little too grim and accurate for the impressive number of travelling supporters from the south of Italy.

The pre-match pleasantries were unrelentingly pleasant. Guardiola anointed Napoli as one of the three best footballing sides in Europe and his team seemed to get the message.

City opened with a maniacal intensity – if Napoli were as good as their boss said they were, they were not about to hang around and find out.

There was a subtle tactical shift from Saturday's 7-2 evisceration of Stoke City. Along with slicing through their opponents with cutting short passes, a key part of the approach from Guardiola's men was to use Fernandinho as a means of quickly switching play to Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane on the flanks.

Both wingers were involved as Sterling scored his eighth of the season and Gabriel Jesus joined him on that number as the imperious Kevin De Bruyne added to his catalogue of assists.

For all the talent in this City XI, De Bruyne appears increasingly irreplaceable the better they get. Being spoken of in the same breath as Lionel Messi before the game – Guardiola was keen to dial down the hyperbole – did little to throw the Belgium international. He was running the show again, he hit the bar and Jesus had one cleared off the line.

For the first half hour, Napoli were the punch-drunk boxer lolling on the ropes. But their heads cleared and suddenly it was Guardiola's fears being played out.