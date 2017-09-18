City target Milinkovic-Savic has suitors 'in Madrid, Manchester and Milan'

Agent Mateja Kezman has claimed there are a number of clubs interested in the Serbian midfielder, who could leave Lazio in 2018

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move next year as agent Mateja Kezman has revealed there is interest in the Lazio midfielder from clubs "in Madrid, Manchester and Milan".

The 22-year-old - who has been linked with Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City in the recent past - has started the season in fine form as Lazio remain unbeaten in Serie A, thrashing AC Milan last week, and also winning their Europa League group-stage opener against Vitesse.

Kezman, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's representative, says the player is happy at the Stadio Olimpico, although he would not rule out a potential departure.

"There's been a lot of interest from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan," Kezman told Radio CRC. "But he wants to be happy, to play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.

"It's difficult to see him away from Lazio, where he has started the season very well, but I can't rule out him leaving."

Kezman was full of praise, though, for Lazio, where he believes sporting director Igli Tare has created an environment in which Milinkovic-Savic and the club can enjoy success.

"If Milinkovic-Savic keeps this up, there will be plenty of contact from different clubs, like there was [in the recent transfer window]," he said.

"We'll see what happens but, for now, what matters is that he's growing under [Simone] Inzaghi, who's a great coach.

"Right now, Milinkovic-Savic is happy to continue his adventure in Rome with Lazio. Igli Tare is sometimes criticised, but he's done a great job.

"He signed some great players and sold those that weren't happy at extraordinary prices; now Lazio's bench is better and they can fight to finish in the top two and win the Europa League."