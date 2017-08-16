Clasico team news: Real Madrid drop Bale as Asensio & Lucas Vazquez start

Zinedine Zidane's side take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup but are without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - follow it LIVE!

Gareth Bale has been dropped for Real Madrid's Clasico clash against Barcelona, with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez starting out wide in the Spanish Super Cup second leg.

Luka Modric returns from suspension for Madrid, with Casemiro sliding to the bench while Mateo Kovacic retains his place in the line-up.

Madrid, of course, are without star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving the first game of a five-match ban for shoving the referee in Sunday's first leg.

Andre Gomes has earned the start for Barca, with Gerard Deulofeu among the substitutes. Sergi Roberto and Javier Mascherano also have entered the fold for Ernesto Valverde's men, with Andres Iniesta sidelined by a thigh injury and Aleix Vidal pushed to the bench.

Madrid take a considerable advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu following a 3-1 win in the first leg.

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Kovacic, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vazquez

Substitutes: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Theo, Isco, Ceballos

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Mascherano, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Gomes

Substitutes: Cillessen, Semedo, Denis Suarez, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Digne, Vidal