Classy Castleford secure League Leaders' Shield

Castleford Tigers are certain to finish top of the league for the first time in their 91-year history after beating Wakefield on Thursday.

Jake Webster scored four tries as Castleford Tigers made history by securing the League Leaders' Shield in Super League with a 45-20 victory over Wakefield Trinity at The Jungle.

The competition's dominant force in 2017, Castleford hold a 12-point lead over nearest rivals Leeds Rhinos - who have five games to play - and are therefore assured of finishing top of the pile for the first time since they were founded in 1926.

It remains to be seen whether the Tigers will go on to claim Grand Final glory at Old Trafford in October, a scenario that would surely delight many neutrals given the superiority of Daryl Powell's side this season.

Cas are guaranteed silverware after Thursday's victory, though, and their head coach was understandably delighted.

"It's been the culmination of four years' hard work from a lot of people. I couldn't be any prouder of what we've done," Powell told Sky Sports as Thursday's match drew to a close.

Liam Finn's penalty gave Wakefield an early lead, but the hosts led 18-10 at the interval thanks to tries from Zak Hardaker, Mike McMeeken and Webster.

When Danny Kirmond crossed for Trinity's third try early in the second half, Wakefield were right back in the contest.

Yet the prolific Greg Eden soon gave Powell's men breathing space, taking Gale's cut-out pass to go over, and the powerful Webster helped himself to a further three scores as the Tigers stretched clear.

Max Jowitt's late try was no more than a consolation for Wakefield and Castleford fittingly had the final say through Hardaker, with Gale adding a sixth two-pointer to go with a drop goal.

There was a boost for Wakefield earlier on Thursday as Bill Tupou, the former New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders back, signed a new three-year contract with the club.