Classy Dimitrov thrashes Goffin to reach semis

David Goffin had no answer to an inspired Grigor Dimitrov, who confidently booked a last-four spot at the ATP Finals.

Tournament debutant Grigor Dimitrov made light work of David Goffin to secure his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a dominant 6-0 6-2 success.

The Bulgarian, who battled to a hard-fought 6-3 5-7 7-5 win over Dominic Thiem in his Pete Sampras Group opener, was in inspired form in London on Wednesday.

It took the sixth seed just 27 minutes to take the first set and, though Goffin avoided the humiliation of a double bagel, the second set was only a marginally less one-sided affair.

With Goffin having overcame the injury-stricken Rafael Nadal in his first outing, the seventh seed's tournament is not yet over, but on this evidence he is not likely to threaten anyway.

Dimitrov - who reached the Australian Open semi-finals and claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati in 2017 - started with a confident hold before immediately attacking the Goffin serve as an unforced error from the Belgian left him facing three break points.

World number six Dimitrov seized upon the second of those after his volley at the net proved too hot to handle.

The tone was set and Dimitrov refused to ease up, moving a double break up after a mammoth fourth game in which Goffin always looked the more likely to blink first.

And before the half-hour mark was up, Dimitrov was a set to the good, holding with ease before sealing yet another break with a crunching forehand that left Goffin's head bowed.

The errors continued to come from Goffin off both wings in set two, with Dimitrov also pouncing ruthlessly on a series of tame second serves.

While at one end there was a player combining power and precision, at the other was a man bereft of ideas and completely out of answers.

Inevitably Dimitrov was soon a break up and, after fending off a Goffin break point in game three, the winning line was coming quickly into sight.