Classy Storm shackle Cowboys, Bunnies fightback stuns Dragons

North Queensland had no answer for brilliant NRL leaders Melbourne Storm, while the Dragons were left reeling by the battling Rabbitohs.

Melbourne Storm outclassed North Queensland Cowboys to move four points clear at the top of NRL, while South Sydney Rabbitohs produced a roaring late comeback to dent St George Illawarra Dragons' Finals hopes.

The Cowboys were looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Sydney Roosters last time out, but were shackled 26-8 by the flying Storm in front of their own supporters at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Jake Granville's try and four points from Ethan Lowe's boot had the Cowboy's 8-4 in front following Josh Addo-Carr's early score for the visitors.

But the Storm ended the half on top as Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu touched down before half-time.

Vunivalu's second shortly after the hour stretched the lead, and Addo-Carr's brilliant breakaway try in the closing stages added further insult to the hosts, who stay sixth, as Melbourne put a four-point buffer to the second-place Roosters.

The Bunnies, meanwhile, scored twice in the last five minutes to stun the Dragons in a 26-24 win and end a four-match losing streak.

Tries from Jason Nightingale, Joel Thompson and Kurt Mann helped the hosts to an 18-12 half-time lead.

An Adam Reynolds penalty – while Sam Burgess was in the sin-bin – kept the Bunnies alive, but when Nene Macdonald crossed with 10 minutes to go to stretch the Dragons' lead it appeared game over for the visitors.

But, in a dramatic finale, John Sutton finished off a fine move before Bryson Goodwin went over from the next set with two Reynolds conversions sealing a stunning fightback.

The Dragons, who also lost Josh Dugan to an ankle injury, remain in eighth, but are level on points with Penrith Panthers who have a game in hand.