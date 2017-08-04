Classy Storm shackle Cowboys, Bunnies fightback stuns Dragons

Melbourne Storm outclassed North Queensland Cowboys to move four points clear at the top of NRL, while South Sydney Rabbitohs produced a roaring late comeback to dent St George Illawarra Dragons' Finals hopes.
The Cowboys were looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Sydney Roosters last time out, but were shackled 26-8 by the flying Storm in front of their own supporters at 1300SMILES Stadium.
Jake Granville's try and four points from Ethan Lowe's boot had the Cowboy's 8-4 in front following Josh Addo-Carr's early score for the visitors.
But the Storm ended the half on top as Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu touched down before half-time.
Vunivalu's second shortly after the hour stretched the lead, and Addo-Carr's brilliant breakaway try in the closing stages added further insult to the hosts, who stay sixth, as Melbourne put a four-point buffer to the second-place Roosters.
The Bunnies, meanwhile, scored twice in the last five minutes to stun the Dragons in a 26-24 win and end a four-match losing streak.
Tries from Jason Nightingale, Joel Thompson and Kurt Mann helped the hosts to an 18-12 half-time lead.
An Adam Reynolds penalty – while Sam Burgess was in the sin-bin – kept the Bunnies alive, but when Nene Macdonald crossed with 10 minutes to go to stretch the Dragons' lead it appeared game over for the visitors.
But, in a dramatic finale, John Sutton finished off a fine move before Bryson Goodwin went over from the next set with two Reynolds conversions sealing a stunning fightback.
The Dragons, who also lost Josh Dugan to an ankle injury, remain in eighth, but are level on points with Penrith Panthers who have a game in hand.