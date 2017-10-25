Claude Puel appointed as Craig Shakespeare replacement at Leicester
Leicester City have appointed Claude Puel as their new manager following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare last week.
The former Southampton boss, who was sacked after just one season at St Mary's, has signed a three-year contract at the club.
The Frenchman will take charge of the Foxes for the first time for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Everton.
The club confirmed that Puel will be supported by Michael Appleton, who retains his role as Assistant Manager.
The new Leicester boss said it was a "great privilege" to join the former Premier League champions.
“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own," he said.
"The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”
Leicester City vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Puel was a "perfect fit" for the Foxes.
“When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the Club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit," he said in an official club statement.
“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive. He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”
The Frenchman has been out of work since being fired by Southampton in June. He led the Saints to eighth in the league, as well as a League Cup final appearance, but his style of play drew widespread criticism from the club's fanbase.
Despite his brief spell at Southampton, Puel has enjoyed a respectable career.
He began his managerial career with AS Monaco – the club he represented nearly 500 times in Ligue 1 as a combative midfielder – taking the reins in 1999 and winning Le Championnat a year later, adding to the two titles he won in the principality as a player.
Puel went on to lead Lille to Ligue 1 runners-up in 2005, followed by third place in 2006. With Lyon he continued this success as a manager, securing the club a top-three finish in each of his three seasons in charge at the French champions.