Claude Puel appointed as Craig Shakespeare replacement at Leicester

Leicester City have appointed Claude Puel as their new manager following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare last week.

The former Southampton boss, who was sacked after just one season at St Mary's, has signed a three-year contract at the club.

The Frenchman will take charge of the Foxes for the first time for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Everton.

The club confirmed that Puel will be supported by Michael Appleton, who retains his role as Assistant Manager.

The new Leicester boss said it was a "great privilege" to join the former Premier League champions.

“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own," he said.

"The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

Leicester City vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Puel was a "perfect fit" for the Foxes.

“When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the Club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit," he said in an official club statement.

