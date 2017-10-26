Claude Puel begins life at Leicester City with praise from Arsene Wenger
Claude Puel will take charge of his first training session as Leicester City manager on Friday with a glowing endorsement from Arsene Wenger after his surprise appointment.
The 2015-16 Premier League winners are convinced the Frenchman can guide them back into Europe. The 56-year-old is understood to have given Leicester’s board a highly detailed assessment of the squad, their strengths and weaknesses, to make a compelling case to become the successor to Craig Shakespeare.
Leicester also believe Puel’s track record in European football, established with Lille and Lyon in his homeland, aligned with his ability to develop young players, made him the top contender to lead the club into a new era.
He has already moved to bolster his backroom staff by appointing Pascal Plancque, who was his trusted deputy at his former club Southampton, to work alongside existing assistant manager Michael Appleton.
But Puel is unquestionably facing a battle to win over sceptical supporters and, perhaps, the dressing room, amid suggestions that he struggled to handle senior players at St Mary’s.
He was sacked by Southampton despite leading them to a League Cup final and a respectable eighth-placed finish in the league, but there remain doubts over his ability to deal with strong characters.
Arsenal manager Wenger, who coached Puel as a player at Monaco, insists Leicester have made a sound choice. “Claude is competent, he’s a worker and is highly focused,” he said. “I’m sure that he will continue and develop at Leicester. They made a good appointment.”
Wenger also praised Aston Villa in 2015 for the appointment of another Frenchman, Remi Garde, who lasted only five months, but Leicester are optimistic that Puel will succeed over the long-term.
Puel has admitted that taking over a team almost at the midway point through the campaign could be his biggest challenge. He said: “It is not ideal to come in at this point but I have seen five Leicester games this season and believe we can do something.
“They won the title two years ago, played in the Champions League last season, now we are in a little difficulty and we need to find some consistency.
“I am not here to change everything at the beginning. Just now it is to find a good balance and give confidence to the players. That is the most important thing.
“After that, we can build something for the future. It is important to give the opportunities to improve together, build an identity and find again the ambitions for the club. This is an exciting challenge for me and an opportunity to do good work.”
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester vice-chairman, is confident that Puel is the right man for the job.
“When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude was a perfect fit.
“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.”