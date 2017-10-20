Claude Puel emerges as shock contender for Leicester job

Former Southampton manager Claude Puel has emerged as a possible candidate for the Leicester job - Reuters

Claude Puel has emerged as a shock contender for the Leicester City job with the club expected to speak to the former Southampton manager.

Leicester this week sacked Craig Shakespeare with no immediate replacement lined up and Michael Appleton stepping in on a caretaker basis.

Director of football Jon Rudkin is now leading the process to find Shakespeare’s full-time successor and is likely to speak to a number of potential candidates.

One of those is Puel, who was sacked by Southampton in June after leading the club to the League Cup final and an eighth-place Premier League finish.

The Saints’ decision to replace Puel was viewed as being harsh in many quarters, although his style of football was criticised by the club’s fans and he was accused of being unpopular with certain members of the playing squad.

Leicester supporters are unlikely to be excited by the news that Puel is among the club’s options, despite the fact the 56-year-old his achievements in France with Monaco, Lyon and Nice.

Leicester ideally want somebody with Premier League experience, but are unlikely to convince David Wagner to leave Huddersfield Town mid-season and are believed to hold reservations over Burnley’s Sean Dyche.

Dyche has not been ruled out and could still be interviewed, but he is not currently seen as favourite for the job.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has already told the Foxes he is not interested in the post, while Thomas Tuchel will hold out for a bigger club to return to management.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca this week revealed he wants to manage in the Premier League in an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, while former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini would be an attractive option if he can be convinced to leave Zenit Saint Petersburg.