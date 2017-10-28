Claude Puel reveals plan to 'seduce' Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez

Claude Puel has revealed his plan to “seduce” Riyad Mahrez and convince the winger to stay with Leicester.

Puel, the new Leicester manager, is set for talks with Mahrez as he attempts to persuade the former PFA Player of the Year to become a key figure in his French revolution.

Mahrez handed in a transfer request before pre-season and spent deadline day at various European airports in a bid to force through a move, but ended up staying at the King Power Stadium.

The Algeria international has shown recent glimpses of the performances which helped Leicester win the title two seasons ago, with two goals in the last three games.

And Puel is ready to head off Mahrez’s potential departure in January by mounting a charm offensive to get him onside.

“It is down to me to make these players want to stay by the fact we are playing good football. I have always got to attract them, to seduce them," he said.