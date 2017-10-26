Claudio Bravo calm about being reduced to cup appearances for Manchester City and insists he can help coach Ederson
Claudio Bravo says he is “calmer than ever” about the goalkeeping situation at Manchester City and will use his experience to make Ederson a better player.
Bravo joined City in 2016 for around £15m and endured a season in the Premier League but was on hand to earn his side a place in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.
“I’m happy. I think if you prepare yourself, if you work hard, these type of things happen,” said Bravo after saving two penalties in Tuesday’s shoot-out with Wolves.
“The team needed a good performance from me and that’s how it went.”
Several key saves in normal time justified Pep Guardiola’s decision to rest Ederson who joined Manchester City in the summer to challenge Bravo for the number one spot.
“I have a lot of experience and I support Eddy (Ederson), who is doing well,” Bravo added. “He’s a young keeper who needs people advising him.
"We get on well. It would be egotistical to not help him grow, to not give him some words of advice. I think it's my job, with my experience, and it helps things go well and helps us to achieve things."
Ederson has played all nine of Manchester City’s nine league games so Bravo says he is making the most of any opportunity he is given.
"When you're called upon, you want to do your best. I want to do things well, to support the team. I think it was a magnificent night to experience and I'm calmer than ever."
Manchester City travel to West Brom on Saturday and will hope to extend their unbeaten run at the top of the Premier League.