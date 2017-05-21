Claudio Ranieri still waiting to hear from Watford over vacant manager's job

Ranieri has not yet been contacted by Watford: Getty

Claudio Ranieri has said that he has received no contact from Watford about joining the club this summer, following the news that Walter Mazzarri would be leaving at the end of the current season.

Ranieri has been out of work since he was sacked by Leicester City in February, less than nine months after leading the club to their first ever Premier League title.

This week the Independent reported that Watford were hoping to appoint either Leonid Slutsky or Ranieri as Mazzarri’s successor, but Ranieri has remained tight-lipped over the potential opportunity.

“No, but if I had, I wouldn't tell you,” he said on Goals on Sunday when quizzed about joining the club, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.

“I'm very surprised because Mazzarri is an Italian manager. The owners are Italian, I don't understand what happened but that's football.”

Ranieri also said on the programme that he was waiting for the right opportunity before he jumped back into management.

“After winning the title with Leicester I have to do very well to choose the right next job," he added.

"I am a European manager and I have an agent in Spain, in France, in Italy and England so now I want to choose very well.

“For me the right project is important. Say everything clear and then it is important for me to link these things and then I go 100 per cent.

“We have to be together in everything. If I agree I give 100 per cent of myself.”