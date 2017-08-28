Clayton Daniels replaces Rivaldo Coetzee in Bafana Bafana squad

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde will welcome Bafana in Praia on Friday, while the return leg match is scheduled to be played in Durban next week Tuesday

SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels has replaced Ajax Cape Town center back Rivaldo Coetzee in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Coetzee recently saw his proposed move to Scottish side Celtic FC collapse after the 20-year-old player failed his medical tests last week.

Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has since called up Daniels ahead of South Africa's back to back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.

"On paper, we are supposed to beat Cape Verde easily but I will be honest with you, this match won’t be that easy. I however, believe if we have the right approach, we should come back with all three points,” Baxter told Safa website.

“I went for Daniels because I wanted someone who would hit the ground running. We are going to Cape Verde not to experiment but for a result. We need two good results in these two games and that is of paramount importance.

“They have absolutely nothing to lose but that is a side that can cause a lot of harm; they can be dangerous because they will play with freedom. But I honestly believe if we put all in this game, we should win," he continued.

The English coach also revealed that Holland-based midfielder Thulani Serero, who plays for SBV Vitesse, is carrying a hamstring injury and he will be assessed by the Bafana media.

“If the injury needs a few days rest, he will miss the away game and will then most probably play in the second one in Durban. That is a call we have to make,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bafana target Panagiotis Retsos has been named in the Greece squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Belgium.

Baxter recently tried to persuade the 19-year-old defender, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to play for Bafana.

If the Olympiacos defender features for Greece against either Estonia or Belgium during the Fifa break, he will no longer be eligible to play for South Africa.