Clement advices Enugu Rangers ahead Abia Warriors tie

The forward has insisted that the Flying Antelope’ must go to Umuahia with the right mindset if they want to get a good result

Bobby Clement advices Enugu Rangers’ to approach Abia Warriors 'right from the start' to get a good result.

A last gasp goal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last weekend was what the reigning league champions needed to dislodge stubborn Gombe United side.

And the striker believes they have to replicate such performance in Sunday's tie so as to leave Umuahia with a tangible result.

“The game against Gombe United has shown us that we must be ready to play for the entire duration of the game,” Clement told Goal.

"We managed to secure the result we seek despite the pressure and we must play the same way in Umuahia if we want to get a good result.

“Abia Warriors will like to come all out because they were beaten 3-0 in their last game. We must be forceful right from the start to show them that we mean business.”

Rangers are 14th in the Nigeria Professional Football League log after garnering 26 points from 20 games.