Clement shoulders blame as Swansea's home woes continue

Paul Clement said he got his tactics wrong in the defeat to Watford, adding that his Swansea City side must turnaround their home form.

Swansea City boss Paul Clement took the responsibility for their last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Watford.

It looked as though Swansea were set to claim a draw from Saturday's clash at the Liberty Stadium, with Tammy Abraham having cancelled out Andre Gray's early strike.

However, it was not to be for the Swans, as Richarlison's stoppage-time effort sealed the points for Marco Silva's side, and Clement has acknowledged he made mistakes with his team selection in a 3-5-2 formation.

"I thought we played really poorly in the first half and I have to take responsibility," Clement said.

"I chose the shape and the line-up and it proved to be incorrect.

"We played well from the start of the second half. We took the initiative and had more control.

"But the most important thing is not to lose the game after getting the goal and, when I look back at the goals we conceded, they were gifted.

"That's not good enough. I am very disappointed for the supporters because they have come here three times this season and we have lost every game.

"It's supposed to be easier at home, but for some reason it's not at the moment. That needs to change.