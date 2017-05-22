Clichy: I won't be at Manchester City next season

Manchester City left-back Gael Clichy will leave at the end of his contract, having won two Premier Leagues and two EFL Cups in six seasons.

Gael Clichy has told Manchester City fans he will leave the club after six seasons at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires next month.

Clichy joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and made 203 appearances, winning two Premier Leagues and EFL Cups.

The 31-year-old is one of five remaining senior players out of contract at the end of Pep Guardiola's first season in charge along with Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Yaya Toure and Jesus Navas.

City announced long-serving right-back Pablo Zabaleta would leave ahead of a farewell appearance against West Brom last week.

Speaking to supporters at an exclusive screening of the club's 93:20 film, which documents the events surrounding Sergio Aguero's dramatic title-sealing goal against QPR in 2012, Clichy was asked whether he expected to be playing alongside Joe Hart next season – the England goalkeeper who was sent on loan to Torino in Serie A after it became apparent he did not feature in Guardiola's plans.

"It's hard," Clichy said. "I'm not sure whether or not Joe will be here next season, and I won't be here next season."

Clichy made 39 appearances in all competitions for City this term, scoring two of his three career goals for the club, and completed 90 minutes in Sunday's final-day thrashing of Watford.

Speaking after the game at Vicarage Road, Toure told reporters he wished to see out his career in Manchester and was hopeful over a new deal.