Clijsters says struggling Kerber can be US Open contender

Angelique Kerber has not won a title this season, but Kim Clijsters says the German can challenge at Flushing Meadows.

Kim Clijsters believes Angelique Kerber is capable of putting a difficult year behind her by retaining her US Open title.

Kerber has endured a fall from grace since her triumph at Flushing Meadows last year, dropping from the top of the rankings to sixth after failing to win a title in 2017.

The German won her first two major last year but has not progressed beyond the fourth round of a grand slam this season, yet Clijsters said the left-hander can be a contender in New York.

Three-time US Open Clijsters told Omnisport: "What kind of player does it take [to win the US Open]? It takes an overall player, it's a very physical surface, you need to be able to take a lot of physical... not abuse, but aches and pains from being on that surface.

"You need to be a good mover first of all, you have to have quick feet, push off, push back, that's a very big important point to be able to do that.

"Who has that? Of course Angie Kerber, she's a great mover out there, Johanna Konta, she's a great mover, there's a lot of girls out there who love playing on hard court and feel more comfortable on a hard court than a clay court or a grass court. 

"Serena's [Williams] still not around so it'll be another one like Wimbledon, where a lot of players will believe in their chances with Serena not playing. 

"Maria [Sharapova] will be back, which will be very interesting to see, she's very motivated to try and do well, and I'll keep my eye on her as well."

 

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more