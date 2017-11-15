Clint Dempsey named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

The Seattle Sounders forward earned the honor after returning from a career-threatening heart condition to score 12 goals this season

Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey has been named the 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old recorded 12 goals and five assists in 29 matches this season after spending six months on the sidelines with a career-threatening heart condition.

Dempsey claimed the honor by earning 18.79 percent of the total vote among players, club technical staffs and media.

Columbus Crew playmaker Federico Higuain finished a close second with 18.09 percent of the vote following a resurgent season that saw him compile nine goals and 14 assists.

Houston Dynamo striker Erick Torres, Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker Yordy Reyna, Toronto FC center back Drew Moor and New York City FC left back Ben Sweat rounded out the top six.