Clinton Larsen not focused on winning the PSL title with Golden Arrows

Larsen has overseen a promising start with the KZN club that sees them as the league log leaders after five matches

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is not jumping the gun with regards to them challenging for the PSL title this season because they had the same start last season.

“We aren’t thinking of challenging for the league because this is exactly how we started last season. After five games we had 10 points, now after five games we have got 11 points. So it’s a similar start,” Larsen told Goal.

Abafana Besthende sit pretty at the top of the table without a loss after five matches, and they have already beaten the defending league champions Bidvest Wits.

“We’ll never talk of winning the league because we are a small club. We take it one game at a time and see where it takes us,” he said.

For the unfashionable side, whose only major honour remains the 2009 MTN 8 Cup title, their objectives for this season is exactly the same as last season.

“We have got a strong team this season. We have got a strong defence. We haven’t made too many changes to the squad. I think it’s just a case of the players understanding the technical team better and technical team understands the players a bit better," he added.

“We have the same three targets we had last season, which is the top eight, developing young players and a good cup run. We are hoping to achieve those three objectives this season,” Larsen concluded.

Arrows visit Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in a league clash on Saturday.