Clinton Larsen promises new signings at Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen has admitted that they are looking to bring in a few new signings ahead of the new season despite being happy with the balance of his team so far.

“If you look, all teams strengthen in the off-season. It’s a normal thing to do because if you don’t [sign players], you get left behind,” Larsen told Goal.

A few of their players, including Kudakwashe Mahachi and Nduduzo Sibaya have been linked with moves away from the club.

Towards the end of last season, the KZN side promoted a number of young players from their MultiChoice Diski Challenge outfit, and they are aware that they still need to strengthen in all departments although he feels they have a balanced squad.

“We’re definitely going to be one of the teams looking to strengthen in all three departments. Defence, attack and midfield,” Larsen said.

“At the moment, I think the depth is being provided by our Diski players in our team and I’m happy to say that they have come through with flying colours whenever called upon,” Larsen continued.

“They have done the job for us. So, in terms of depth, we don’t have a problem because we’re happy with what we have got from our Diski boys,” Larsen concluded.