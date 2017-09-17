Clinton N’jie at the double as Marseille cruise to victory

The Cameroon international found the back of the net twice as Rudi Garcia’s men brushed aside the Unicorns at the Stade de la Licorne

Clinton N’jie was the star of the show with his brace as Marseille cruised to a 2-0 win over Amiens on Sunday.

The forward’s double efforts in the second half ensured Les Olympiens bounced back from last week's 3-1 defeat to Rennes and secure their third win in six Ligue 1 games this season.

After a goalless first half, N’jie broke the deadlock after tapping Hiroki Sakai’s low cross to the back of the net with his body in the 52nd minute.

Three minutes later, the 24-year-old completed his brace by rounding goalkeeper Regis Gurtner after receiving a pass from Florian Thauvin inside the penalty area.

The Indomitable Lions forward who was cautioned in the 40th minute of the encounter, has now registered five goals in four league games this campaign.

N’jie was replaced by Valere Germain in the 68th minute while compatriot, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa played for the entire duration of the game.

Rudi Garcia’s men are placed sixth in the French topflight standings and will welcome Toulouse to Stade Velodrome for their next league game on September 24.