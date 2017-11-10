Clive Barker: Bafana Bafana rather face Sadio Mane than Lionel Messi

Retired football coach Cliver Barker believes Bafana Bafana’s hopes of securing a spot in next year’s Fifa World Cup rests on the shoulders of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Khune only joined his teammates at training on Wednesday after shaking off his injury, and he's expected to play in a protective mask against Senegal.

Speaking exclusively to Goal ahead of Friday’s encounter between South Africa and the Teranga Lions in Polokwane, Barker reminded Stuart Baxter’s boys that they have to win their next two games at all cost.

“Tonight’s game means everything. For us to get a chance to play at the World Cup, we have to win both these matches. We’ve got to play Senegal away from home, and we’ve got to beat them. So, tonight is going to be even bigger because we have to get the three points, and I think we will do that,” Barker told Goal.

“I hope that Khune comes through his ordeal with a [face] mask that he’s going to wear – I think he’s a hell of a goalkeeper and the best user of the ball. So, if Khune plays then I think Bafana will win tonight,” he said.

Barker, who is the first coach to steer Bafana Bafana to a Fifa World Cup tournament with a win over Congo in 1997, warned Baxter that he’s got to gamble and get the results.

“I think he’s going to try and make them relax as much as possible. Let them play off the counter as much as possible. If they do that and enjoy, then they will get something out of tonight’s game, but obviously it’s going to be over if we don’t win,” added Barker.

“So, if Stuart is on the side of being committed, and obviously plays an extra player upfront then that is his choice and then of course we will be right behind him, but he’s got to gamble and he’s got to get the result tonight,” continued Barker.