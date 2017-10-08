The clock is ticking on Test cricket - the powers that be must act now to save it

The clock is ticking on Test cricket’s future – and the head of the international cricket players union (FICA) believes major surgery is required, rather than endless tinkering around the edges.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) meet in Auckland this week and the outcome of their discussions on the sport’s most prestigious format could go a long way to deciding its place in the game.

A trial of a four-day Test in the Boxing Day match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in December is likely to be high on the agenda.





That will take place at the same time as the MCG Ashes Test – a match that’s likely to be played out in front of over 90,000 people. Given those numbers, it’s easy to overlook the long-term issues facing a format that’s struggling to maintain its relevance in a calendar that’s increasingly dominated by Twenty20 cricket.

FICA chief, Tony Irish, believes it’s the context of the Test match game rather than the scheduling that needs to be addressed in the coming days in New Zealand. He fears that failing to do that could see the format wither and die.

“The Ashes is the iconic Test series because it has tradition and narrative – it really means something,” he tells The Independent. “That’s only the Ashes. I don’t think that having a close series or a great series this winter will do anything for Test cricket elsewhere in the world.

England travel to Australia for the Ashes this winter (Getty) More