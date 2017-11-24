There are close to 400-500 Samoan players in France alone struggling just to make ends meet
Financial issues surrounding Samoan rugby continue to grab the headlines but more work is being put in behind the scenes to help Pacific Island players based overseas than ever before.
Hundreds of those players are based in Europe, not just in the UK and France but also in Italy, Russia, Romania and Spain. At Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, the organisation founded by a group of senior Pacific Island players last year, we underestimated the numbers based in France until a recent meeting in Perpignan.
There are closer to 400-500 players in France alone. A lot of them are playing below Top 14 and ProD2, so require more support and help. Many who have come to pursue the professional rugby dream, struggle just to make ends meet.
I spent six months with the RPA in a cultural diversity role, when it struck me that there is real need for a support network in the UK and Europe. Players were finding it difficult to engage with some of the RPA services, not through anything to do with the services but on a cultural basis. Our culture is more about face-to-face conversations, and some guys had issues but did not have the engagement with people with whom they had no rapport.
There has been a big need for this for 10 to 15 years. As well as helping players develop towards finding employment after retiring, PRPW offers cultural-specific counselling.
Back at home, players have the support of their families, their villages, their church. Sometimes being away from that is when problems can arise.
We use a counselling group in Australia who are trained to work with Pacific Island communities, and the sessions take place over Skype for not just the players but the families too.
If a player comes to Europe he has about 30 to 40 friends there at the rugby club, and they are busy. Whereas the wives might not have the car, or know how to get the kids to school or where to buy cheap clothing.
A key part of our program is about getting the families to integrate. What we have seen is that there have been a few tragedies among the professional rugby group, many which stem from financial pressure, but also loneliness. When the family are not happy, the player is not happy, and sometimes the family leave and go back with the kids to Fiji, Samoa or Tonga. The player decides to stay here with the intention to go back in the holidays and that can sometimes be the start of a slippery slope.
An ex-player stood up at a recent meeting and said: “We need to do everything we can to stop sending our players back to the islands in coffins and to make sure players and families feel comfortable here”.
At PRPW, this is our goal.