Club Africain 1-3 SuperSport United (2-4 aggregate): Matsatsantsa book Caf Confederation Cup final spot

Matsatsantsa became only the second South African team reach the Caf Confederation Cup final on Sunday night

SuperSport United booked their place in this year's Caf Confederation Cup final with a 4-2 aggregate win over Club Africain on Sunday night.

Bradley Grobler scored a brace while Jeremy Brockie netted once to seal a 3-1 win over their north African opponents on the day.

The win means Matsatsantsa are the only second South African side to book their place in the Caf Confederation Cup final after Orlando Pirates, who played in a final two years ago.

This also makes Eric Tinkler the only South African-born coach to make it to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, having achieved the same feat with Orlando Pirates in 2015.

United will now meet TP Mazembe in this year's final, and they will fancy their chances against the Lumbumbashi-based outft.

More to follow...