Club Africain - SuperSport United Preview: Tinkler's men target first continental final

Club Africain are looking to book a Caf Confederation Cup final spot when they host Matsatsantsa in the second leg of the semifinal on Sunday night

North African giants Club Africain will face high-flying SuperSport United in the second leg of the semi-final clash of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Stade Olympique de Rades.

El Ghalia will be disappointed that they did not come away with the maximum points from their first leg encounter having led most of the match, but could make all that change if they win in front of their home fans.

The Tunisian outfit has had their league games against Stade Gabesien, ES Tunis and Zarsiz all postponed in order for them to fully focus on their tie against the South African side.

In fact, Marco Simone's side has been inactive since they last face Matsatsantsa a Pitori at the beginning of October.

The Tshwane giants are brimming in confidence after their MTN8 final triumph over Cape Town City last weekend.

Eric Tinkler's men clawed their way back into the match to draw 1-1 in regulation time before winning the match 4-2 on penalties to bag their first silverware of the season.

In their continental showpiece tie, Matsatsantsa had to stage a late comeback in the first leg at home to give themselves a fighting chance of reaching their first ever Caf Confederation Cup final.

The South African side now face an even difficult task of overcoming the north African side in front of an expected packed capacity.

Thabo Mnyamane came off the bench to convert an 88th minute penalty for Tinkler's team in Tshwane, though he is a major doubt for the return leg after suffering a injury that forced him off the pitch in the final shortly after scoring.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 South African Time.



