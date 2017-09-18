Club Tijuana's learning process complete: Five Thoughts from Liga MX Jornada 9

We're past the halfway point of the Liga MX Apertura. So much can change over the second portion of the season, but there are a few things that strike us as settled. Monterrey is really good. Pumas are really bad. And there are a whole lot of teams in between.

Let's talk about those in between teams as we look back on Round 9 of the tournament:

Tijuana's learning process complete

There always was going to be an adjustment period for Tijuana between Miguel Herrera, whose America team visited the border Friday, and Eduardo Coudet. The managers have different styles of play, different ways of working and different ideas about how soccer should be played. Coudet also ended up with a squad largely depleted of its biggest stars from the previous tournament in which Herrera coached the team to the top of the Liga MX table after the regular season.

Friday's 1-1 draw may have left Xolos fans disappointed. After all, even during Herrera's two-tournament tenure the team didn't win five straight as a win over Las Aguilas would've been. America going down to 10 men after Miguel Samudio's second yellow card in the 58th minute should've given the home side the perfect opportunity. Instead, the teams ended level.

That may be bittersweet for a team hoping to get one over on the new manager, but what Xolos did display Friday is that the adjustment period is over. None of the teams Coudet's men beat during that four-match run currently sit in the playoff places, but Herrera has America playing like not only a playoff team but a title contender. Xolos showed this week that they can hang with the league's top teams when playing in the Argentine's style. The transition is over.

Chivas weathered early storm

Chivas had to battle back from a goal behind but drew Pumas 1-1. On paper, it's not a great result. Pumas sit in last place, have an interim manager and haven't won on the road against Chivas for more than 35 years. On the field, though, Chivas were the better team, unlucky not to get all three points after dominating possession, registering more shots and outplaying Pumas over 90 minutes.

There are other reasons for smiles around Chivas' Valle Verde training facility this week. Forward Alan Pulido is back in training and the team's nine points have it within striking distance of the Liguilla places with several weeks left to go. There are so many positive feelings in Guadalajara that some have turned their attention toward another Copa-Liga double ahead of this week's cup Clasico Tapatio against Atlas.

