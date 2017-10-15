Club World Cup 2017: Dates, fixtures, teams & TV guide

The Club World Cup is set to make its return in December in the United Arab Emirates.

Four of the seven competing clubs are already known, with the others to be confirmed in the coming weeks before the tournament kicks off on December 6.

With the competition approaching, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the opening fixtures.

WHAT IS THE CLUB WORLD CUP?

The Club World Cup, as the name suggests, crowns the world champions of club football.

It is not as illustrious an event as the international World Cup in Europe because of the dominance of the UEFA Champions League, but is a more prized possession on other continents such as South America.

It has been held in a number of different formats over the years.

From 1960 to 2004, UEFA and CONMEBOL played the Intercontinental Cup, which saw the winners of the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores meet in a one-off final.

FIFA introduced the Club World Cup in 2000, but various internal problems meant that the second edition was not played until 2005.

That year, the decision was made to merge the Club World Cup with the Intercontinental Cup and it is now the sole decider of the club world champion.

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED?

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Kashima FIFA Club World Cup final 18122016 More