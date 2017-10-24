Coach Danjuma upbeat ahead of Morocco clash after Falconets' win in friendly

Christopher Danjuma's side secured a local friendly win and the gaffer is pleased over his girls' mood to face the north Africans next month

Nigeria U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma is confident his side will subdue Morocco in the U20 Women's World Cup second round qualifier next month.

The Falconets stepped up their preparation for the showdown with the north Africans with a 3-2 win over Squad One in a warm-up game at the Fifa Goal Project, Abuja on Saturday.

Goals from Charity Reuben, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo ensured the Christopher Danjuma's side grind out the victory against their Abuja based male opponents.

"We are in high spirit and getting prepared for the second round match against Morroco," Danjuma told Goal.

"I'm happy at the girls commitment and competition within the team. We are improving on our performance against Tanzania and hoping to come out stronger when we take on Morocco.

"We know they will not be easy side becuase we have watched clips of their (Morocco) against Senegal in the first round and we are strategizing on how to beat them home and away," he concluded.

Nigeria face Morocco who edged Senegal in the second round qualifier. First, they travel to Stade Burbker Ammar before welcoming them in the second leg in Benin two weeks later.