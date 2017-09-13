Coach Dogo unsure of Nasarawa United future

The tactician has disclosed that he will review the job offers placed before him before deciding on his future with the Solid Miners

Nasarawa United’s head coach Kabiru Dogo has stated that he is still reviewing his future with the Solid Miners as he is presently studying offers from other clubs.

Dogo has spent over three seasons with the Solid Miners and the noted that as much as he would like to continue with the Lafia based side, he won’t like to shut the door on other offers as it is his resolve to move to a bigger club.

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about my future for now. I have spent some seasons with Nasarawa United and currently, I have some offers that I am looking at. I am still in charge of Nasarawa United but nobody knows tomorrow. It is my dream to improve as a coach in a bigger club. The next few weeks will determine it all,” Dogo told Goal.

“We failed to achieve our aspirations of returning to the continent after our elimination by Sunshine Stars in the Aiteo Cup. We didn’t finish in the top three in the league too after a good second round of the season. We made some mistakes which we paid dearly for but I am sure the future the bright.”

The Solid Miners beat ABS 2-1 on Saturday to ensure that ended the season as the fifth best team in the NPFL with 56 points from 38 games.