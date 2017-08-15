Coach Frank Ouna: Wazito FC ready to lock horns with AFC Leopards

Ingwe will face the National Super League side in the quarter-finals of GOtv Shield tournament at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday

Wazito FC coach Frank Ouna has promised an entertaining match when they face AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Ingwe will face the National Super League side in the quarter-finals of GOtv Shield tournament at Nyayo Stadium and coach Ouna is confident his charges will rise to the occasion.

It will not be the first encounter between the two teams but both will be seeking to advance to the semis. In 2013, the teams met at Nairobi University’s Main Campus where the match ended in a barren draw.

In last year’s pre-season, Wazito beat AFC Leopards 1-0. In 2015, Wazito beat AFC in Kabete Campus 1-0 while they eliminated Wazito in GOtv Shield match 2-1 while in this year’s pre-season, Ingwe walloped Wazito 7-1 at Camp Toyoyo.

Ouna formerly assistant coach at Gor Mahia is confident his side will score goals and play beautiful football on Sunday. “The odds are stuck against us.

"We do not have the depth of international and experienced players like AFC, they have a huge sponsorship which makes them more comfortable and also an experienced coach who has won the cup before,” Ouna told the club’s official website.

For Wazito, it is the first time the Frank Ouna side have reached quarters of the competition. In the inaugural competition, AFC Leopards eliminated Wazito in the second round while last year, Bidco United eliminated Wazito in the second round on post-match penalties.