Coach George Nsimbe vows to sort out Tusker mess

Tusker FC coach George Nsimbe has admitted that there is urgent need to sort out the dipping form of the league champions.

Tusker have been struggling of late with, Kakamega Homeboyz being the latest side to have stretched their poor run following a 1-1 draw last weekend.

The draw came at the backdrop of a 1-0 defeat to AFC Leopards, just one of the many struggles in the past two months for the reigning champions, who have only won two of their last six matches.

But the Ugandan tactician, who inherited a title winning squad from his compatriot Paul Nkata, has admitted that there is a serious problem at Ruaraka-based side which needs to be sorted out.

"We need to urgently get out of this rut," Nsimbe said.

“We had few mix ups in the attackers (against Kakamega Homeboyz), but I will sort out the issue as we head into our next fixture.”

Tusker will next take on Sony Sugar on September 10 in Awendo but without forward Paul Odhiambo, who will be serving a one match ban after picking a fifth yellow card this season and his absence will be another blow to the struggling giant.

The Brewers are currently 14 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia and occupies position ninth on the log.