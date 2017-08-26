New coach for Harambee Starlets as Cosafa squad is named

The 30 players are expected to report to camp on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Moi Kasarani Stadium

Harambee Starlets have unveiled a new coach that will be in charge of the team at Cosafa tournament.

The newly appointed Starlets coach, Richard Kanyi has named a strong squad of 30 players for the championship set for, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from September 13.

Kanyi will be assisted by Mary Adhiambo in his new role. The 30 players are expected to report to camp on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Kasarani Stadium in preparation for the tournament.

Kenya has been drawn in Group B alongside Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland. Zimbabwe are the defending champions having won the last tournament played on home soil in 2011.

Squad: Vivian Akinyi, Jenipher Adhiambo, Paul Atieno, Jane Achila, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Irene Awuor, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Sharon Bushenei, Mary Wanjiku, Dorcas Anyango and Jacky Ogol.

Others are; Mwanahalima Adams, Lydia Akoth, Judith Musimbi, Lilian Adera, Janet Moraa, Mercy Achieng, Gererder Akinyi, Phoebe Oketch, Neddy Atieno, Teresa Engesha, Juliet Auma, Winfred Achieng, Winnie Kanyotu, Esther Nandika, Jackline Musula, Florence Awino and Lucy Mukhwana.