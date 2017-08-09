Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo: Posta Rangers will rise again

The mailmen had stamped their authority in this season's KPL race after downing champions Tusker FC by a solitary goal

Posta Rangers suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the hands of Nzoia Sugar last weekend.

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says his team played well but did not take the chances created. "We cannot really complain much following our defeat against Nzoia, we played well, all I can say is that we did not take our chances.

"They had their own and scored, but we failed to capitalize on ours.It is a result we definitely did not expect considering we always prepare to win.

"It is a wake up call, we will rise because at the end of the day our main aim is to win the league," Omollo told Goal.

Posta Rangers are currently second on the table with thirty three points, four behind league leaders Gor Mahia.