Coaches denied Lions whitewash over All Blacks - O'Brien

Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien thinks the Lions coaches were guilty of "panicking" during the tour of New Zealand.

Sean O'Brien believes the British and Irish Lions would have whitewashed New Zealand if they had been coached properly during a gruelling tour.

The Lions drew 1-1 with the world champions in a pulsating series, but O'Brien thinks it should have been a different story.

O'Brien started all three Tests against the All Blacks and feels he would have been celebrating a famous victory if Warren Gatland and his coaching staff had been up to the mark.

"I'd be pretty critical of it because I think we should have won the tour and we probably should have won it comfortably," O'Brien said on the Off The Ball podcast.

"The first week we definitely over-trained on the Thursday and maybe the coaches were panicking a little bit about getting the information into us. On the first week [before the first Test], we had a triple [session] day, lads' legs were heavy on the Thursday and we were playing the All Blacks on Saturday.

"We did nearly a similar thing in the last week. So maybe it's more a coaching point of view, in terms of taking lessons. Less is more sometimes on a tour like that, rather than trying to pick things up at the end of the week."

O'Brien was particularly unimpressed with backs coach Rob Howley.

"If I was being critical of any coach it would be the fact that I think Rob struggled with the group in terms of his attributes of trying to get stuff across, whereas Johnny [Sexton] and Owen [Farrell] drove everything the second week.

"The coaches have a lot to answer for in terms of our attack rather than Johnny and Faz trying to drive it. I think we should have won 3-0 with the players we had."