Coast-based club set for maiden ride on SGR

Changamwe United will be the first club to use SGR as a means of transport ahead of a league match

FKF Division One side Changamwe United are planning to take a historic ride on the newly launched Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) ahead of their weekend league match against Vegpro.

Club secretary Edwin Ademba has revealed to Goal that plans of securing tickets from Railway Company are at advanced stage.

"Following the launch of the SGR by the President of the Republic of Kenya His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, arrangements are in pipeline for our club to travel to Nairobi by the same means before connecting to Naivasha by road for our away league match against Vegpro . As a community club that entirely depends on well-wishers, we take the mega project very positive as it goes a long way in providing affordable and quicker transport services."

According to rates released by the management of SGR, the ride to Nairobi costs a paltry Sh700 as compared to mainstream bus companies who charge twice as much.

In late April this year, Changamwe United forfeited league points to Strathmore University FC after failing to raise money for their transport.

The match against Vegpro was initially set for early May but was rescheduled at the request of Changamwe United.