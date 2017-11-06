Cochrane replaces injured Ford in Scotland squad

Ross Ford has become the latest Scotland player to suffer any injury blow, prompting Gregor Townsend to call for reinforcements.

Uncapped hooker Neil Cochrane has replaced the injured Ross Ford in Scotland's squad for their three internationals this month, while Rory Sutherland and Magnus Bradbury have also been called up.

Ford will miss the Tests against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia due to a pectoral injury, so his Edinburgh team-mate Cochrane has been drafted in by Gregor Townsend.

Prop Sutherland will also report for international duty along with back-row Bradbury, who won his second cap in a victory over Italy in June.

The absence of Ford is another blow for Townsend, who is already without the likes of Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Sean Maitland, Mark Bennett and Duncan Taylor.

Scotland face Samoa in their first November international at Murrayfield on Saturday.