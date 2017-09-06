Coco Vandeweghe becomes third American to reach US Open semis after beating world No 1 Karolina Pliskova

Who needs Serena Williams? The best female player of her generation may be missing from this US Open, but her fellow Americans are doing just fine in her absence.

After Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens had booked their places in the semi-finals the previous day, Coco Vandeweghe became the third American to reach the last four when she beat the world No 1, Karolina Pliskova, 7-6, 6-3. Madison Keys will attempt to make it a clean sweep of Americans in the semi-finals when she takes on Kaia Kanepi in the last of the quarter-finals in Wednesday’s night session.

Vandeweghe, the world No 22, is through to her second Grand Slam semi-final of the year following her excellent run at the Australian Open, but this is the first time the 25-year-old has made the last four here.

“When I won this event as a junior at 16 I always dreamed about being here on the real stage, moving through the draw,” Vandeweghe said afterwards. “To actually come together this year, it is a process. I did expect it overnight when I was 16, but it is a process and now here I am and I couldn’t wish for anything better.”

Until this year Vandeweghe had never gone beyond the second round at Flushing Meadows, but ever since bringing Pat Cash, the former Wimbledon champion, into her coaching entourage her game has flourished. It was no surprise that after securing her victory she ran over to celebrate with her team.

Vandeweghe, who is also through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with her partner Horia Tecau, said: “Even though we’re out here individually it’s really a team sport. They work just as hard as I do. I ran over there to thank them for all their hard work, but I have to keep up with my mixed. I’ve already made the semis of the mixed so I have to keep up there.”

This was the second time this year that Vandeweghe has beaten a reigning world No 1 following her victory over Angelique Kerber in Melbourne. Her big-hitting game is made for the quick courts at Flushing Meadows. In going for her shots she made 32 unforced errors to Pliskova’s 21, but she also hit 24 winners to her opponent’s 15.

With the roof again closed over Arthur Ashe Stadium because of rain, the noisy support of the crowd drove Vandeweghe forward, in the same way that the fans had helped to inspire Williams and Stephens to their respective victories over Petra Kvitova and Anastasija Sevastova.

Vandeweghe was soon 3-1 up in the first set, but Pliskova won four of the next five games as a tie-break loomed. Vandeweghe was on top from the start of the tie-break and won it 7-4 as Pliskova lost the last two points with unforced errors.

Having broken twice in the second set, Vandeweghe served for the match at 5-3. She went 30-40 down, saved the break point and then went to match point with a forehand winner. She netted a forehand on her first opportunity to clinch the match but on the second a service winner completed her victory to a roar of approval from the crowd.

