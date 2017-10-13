Cole offers update on Man Utd return for 'legendary' Ibrahimovic

The former Red Devils striker recently spent time in the gym with the enigmatic Swede as he works his way back to fitness following knee surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on course to return for Manchester United “next year”, according to Andy Cole, who considers the Swede to be “legendary”.

The enigmatic 36-year-old striker has been out of action since April, when he suffered knee ligament damage in a Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

He was forced under the knife after suffering an untimely injury, with a long rehabilitation process bringing him back to this point.

His hard work has impressed United enough to earn him a new short-term contract, with it suggested that he could be back in contention for Jose Mourinho at some point before the end of 2017.

Mou's men 11/4 for PL glory

Cole, though, believes a comeback will be held until the New Year.

The former Red Devils striker, who recently spent time with Ibrahimovic in the gym, told The Sun on the progress being made by the experienced frontman: “Really good. Back next year, I think, so he’s done well really.

“He’ll get games because he’s got so much quality. And he’s brilliant in the dressing room. I love Zlatan. He tells you how it is. He’s legendary.”

This morning found myself a new gym partner . pic.twitter.com/noAlLWcbtf — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) October 5, 2017

Ibrahimovic was United’s go-to striker in 2016-17, but they have since invested £75 million in Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has hit the ground running, netting seven times in seven league games to help Mourinho’s side make an unbeaten start.

Cole believes the 24-year-old will be given time in which to enhance his game even further, but has also warned that he is now at a club where he can be easily replaced if his form drops off.

The 1999 Treble winner said on the pressure of being a goal-getter at United: “I had to keep United at the top. Now Romelu has to get them there but that buys you a bit of time.