Cole and Toomua extend Leicester contracts

Leicester Tigers announced new deals for five players on Monday, with Dan Cole and Matt Toomua the standout names.

England prop Dan Cole and former Australia international Matt Toomua were among five Leicester Tigers players to sign contract extensions on Monday.

Cole, who has appeared in 75 Tests for his country and been on two British and Irish Lions tours, came through Leicester's academy and has gone on to make 185 appearances in the front row.

He said in a Tigers statement: "I am very happy to sign a new contract at Leicester. The quality and depth of the playing squad along with the direction of Matt O'Connor made re-signing an easy decision to make."

While the length of the 29-year-old's new deal was not disclosed by the Tigers, Toomua's renewal will run until 2020.

"I'm very excited about committing to the club for a few more years," said Toomua.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. Despite having an injury-interrupted first year, I have loved being a part of the club and am very excited about our ambitions in the near future.

"Leicester Tigers have a rich history and it's a privilege to have the opportunity to add to it."

Leicester also announced renewals for Telusa Veainu, Mike Williams and Greg Bateman.