Cole warns Man Utd over Martial sale: He's got absolutely frightening talent

The 1999 Champions League winner believes the Frenchman can flourish in the correct environment and does not want to see him leave the club

Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole has backed Anthony Martial to become a world-class talent at Old Trafford, urging the club not to sell him.

The France international striker has already scored five times in the Premier League this season, finding the net at the rate of once every 75 minutes on average.

United 14/1 to beat Basel 3-0

There had been murmurs that manager Jose Mourinho would be looking to sell, with Arsenal having been linked in the past, but Cole believes he has the potential to be a superstar for the Red Devils.

“If you look at the talent that kid's got, it's absolutely frightening. He's got great feet, scores goals and creates goals,” he told ESPN.

“He's had his ups and downs with the manager already but I think he just wants the arm around the shoulder - a bit of loving and you'll definitely get the best out of him.

“I'm hoping he is going to be there a long time.”

Cole has also backed Marcus Rashford to reach an elite level over the course of his career.

After a 4-1 win over Newcastle, United remain second in the Premier League standings but trail neighbours Manchester City by eight points.

United are back in Champions League action on November 22 when they face FC Basel, with Mourinho's men needing just a point to guarantee top spot in the group.