Coleman: Klopp wrong on Wales sensation Woodburn

Chris Coleman said he has been proven correct after Jurgen Klopp expressed concerns over Ben Woodburn playing for Wales at such a young age.

Wales manager Chris Coleman believes his decision to give teenager Ben Woodburn his international debut has been justified, despite reservations from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Called into the Wales squad, Liverpool sensation Woodburn has been a revelation after scoring on his debut against Austria on Saturday.

The 17-year-old also impressed in the 2-0 win over Moldova on Tuesday, setting up Wales team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.

And Coleman said he has been proven correct after Klopp expressed concerns over Woodburn playing for Wales at such a young age.

"Jurgen felt it was a bit early for Ben [playing for Wales] but we've all got opinions, which is what is great about football," Coleman said.

"I felt that if he was in the first team for Liverpool, and he is, he scored that great debut goal at the Kop end, then he was ready. We weren't going to start him in both games and play him for 90 minutes.

"We were going to be choosy with when we use him, but he's a good young talent that's for sure."

Woodburn, who made his debut for Liverpool last season, is yet to feature for the Reds this term and Coleman added: "It will be up to Jurgen and Ben on how far or close he is to the first team. What we've seen is that he is a very bright player and he's certainly shown enough with us again.

"Whatever is the next six or 12 months will be up to Jurgen and Ben himself.

"He's used to working with really good defenders every day at Liverpool. But there's nothing that prepares you for a 90 minutes out there, it's completely different."