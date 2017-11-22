Coleman the latest to join Rebels revolution

The Rebels have continued their asset stripping of Western Force with the signing of Australia second row Adam Coleman.

Australia lock Adam Coleman is the latest player to sign a deal with the Rebels as the Super Rugby franchise continue their off-season preparations.

Coleman is the 11th former Western Force player to move to Melbourne after the former were stripped of their licence for the 2018 season.

Dane and Ross Haylett-Petty, Jermaine Ainsley, Tetera Faulkner, Ben Daley, Jono Lance, Matt Philip, Billy Meakes, Anaru Rangi and Richard Hardwick have all signed since the appointment of Dave Wessels as head coach.

Scrum-half Will Genia has also been lured back to Australia after a recent spell with Stade Rennais, and Coleman cannot wait to hook up with the new-look Rebels.

"I'm excited to get down to Melbourne and join up with the boys," said Coleman, who has signed a two-year contract.

"They have made some great signings, that have nicely added to the talented guys that are already there.

"There's a nice balance of experience and some great young players, so we'll be aiming to give Super Rugby a good shake next year.

"Obviously Dave was a big factor, but I definitely wanted to stay in Australian Rugby. I love playing in the gold jersey for the Wallabies and I think we're building something special for the 2019 Rugby World Cup."

Coleman has established himself as an important part of Michael Cheika's Australia side in the past 18 months, but would have found himself ineligible had he moved abroad.

With only 20 caps, the 26-year-old would have fallen well short of the 60 needed to be considered when playing outside Australia, but now looks in prime position to be part of the Wallabies World Cup squad in 2019.